Pak urges Taliban to neutralise TTP’s threat

Pakistan is quietly encouraging the Afghan Taliban government to neutralise the threat posed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after the banned militant outfit in recent months have stepped up terrorist attacks across the country, according to a media report on Wednesday.

However, it has emerged from the efforts so far that the interim government in Kabul still sticks to its earlier stance that the only way to resolve the TTP issue is through dialogue, The Express Tribune quoted officials familiar with the development as saying.

Pakistan pursued peace talks with the terror outfit at the request of the Afghan Taliban.

Initially, talks produced some results as the group agreed to a ceasefire in return for Pakistan allowing certain TTP members to return home.

The ceasefire, however, collapsed after the group continued to target security officials, ramping up their attacks in recent months. In the last three months alone, the TTP, which wants to impose the law of Sharia across Pakistan, claimed responsibility for over 150 terrorist attacks.agencies