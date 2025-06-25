Pak to support Iran at all forums: Prime Minister

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday committed to support Iran at all forums and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia with envoys from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Pakistan foreign office expressed deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region, a government statement said here.

Prime Minister Sharif committed to support Iran at all forums as a ceasefire was announced by President Donald Trump to end its war with Israel.

During a telephone conversation with Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said Pakistan is closely following the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, as he emphasised the importance of restoring peace through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the official statement.

He reiterated “Pakistan’s support for Iran at all diplomatic forums, including at the UN Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while calling for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles, by all sides.”

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled support to Iran, throughout the crisis, the statement said, adding, he also acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict. It was the second time that the two leaders talked during the recent conflict. In a telephonic conversation with President Pezeshkian on June 14, Sharif had strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and

international law.