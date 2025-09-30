Pak test-fires Fatah-4 cruise missile

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of the newly inducted and indigenously developed cruise missile ‘Fatah-4’ that can strike targets up to 750 kilometres, the army said.

The army carried out the launch of the missile with a range of 750 kilometres. As part of the Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 “will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems,” it said.