Pak signs MoU with US company in mineral sector

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a US metals company to deepen ties in the mineral sector.

The US Embassy here in a press statement said that Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Zach Harkenrider accompanied a US Strategic Metals-led delegation to sign an MoU with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) at the Prime Minister House.

The US Strategic Metals (USSM) is a company that specialises in extracting critical metals from old lithium-ion batteries and mining cobalt, nickel and copper, according to its website.

Speaking about the MoU signing, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker said, “This signing is yet another example of the strength of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship that will benefit both countries.”