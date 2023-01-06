Pak: Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with IMF chief

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva to break the deadlock over the release of the next tranche of assistance for the cash-strapped country.

The contact was made four days before an expected face-to-face meeting between the prime minister and the IMF chief on the sidelines of the Geneva Conference for flood victims.

Addressing a business gathering here on Friday, Sharif confirmed he received a call from IMF Managing Director Georgieva and they discussed the issue of disbursement of an already pledged loan.