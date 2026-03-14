Pak: Seven policemen killed in blast

Peshawar: At least seven police personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident occurred in the Shadi Khel Bettani area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district when the police vehicle patrolling near the Rasool Khel check post was hit by a roadside IED.

As a result of the explosion, SHO Azam, police driver Shah Bahram, and four other police personnel were killed on the spot. One policeman, identified as Insafuddin, sustained serious injuries

in the blast.