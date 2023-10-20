Pak SC to hear petitions challenging trial of civilians in military courts on Oct 23

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court will take up about adozen petitions filed by jailed former prime

minister Imran Khan and several others on October 23, challenging the trial of civilians in military courts, it emerged on Friday.

A five-member bench led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and including Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and

Justice Ayesha Malik will hear the pleas against the announcement by the government that those involved in attacks on military installations on May 9 would be tried under military laws.

The pleas were filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan, the Supreme Court Bar

Association, eminent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, members of the civil society and others.

The country’s top court has announced that the hearing of the petitions will be held on October 23.