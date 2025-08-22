Pak SC grants bail to Imran Khan in May 9 cases

Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 violence.

Khan’s supporters resorted to vandalism and violence on May 9, 2023, after he was detained by law enforcement authorities in Islamabad.

Several cases were launched against Khan and leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for their alleged role in the riots.

A three-member bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, granted Khan bail after hearing the arguments by his lawyer Salman Safdar, and Punjab Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, who represented the state.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician in a social media post after the verdict said the end of this night of oppression in his country is near.

“My message to the entire nation, to my workers and to the party leadership is that your captain

is still standing tall with his head held high. Have no fear,” Khan said.

“We must not, under any circumstances, bow our heads down before tyranny and oppression. Remember -- no matter how long and dark the night may be, dawn is certain to break.