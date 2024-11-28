Pak reports fresh polio case, yearly tally rises to 56

Peshawar: Pakistan has reported a new polio case, taking the country’s tally of the crippling disease this year to 56, authorities said on Thursday.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Islamabad’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirmed the detection of the case in a boy from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country’s northwest. This was the seventh polio case of the year from Dera Ismail Khan, one of the seven polio-endemic districts of the province.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces reported the highest number of cases.