Pak: Pro-Imran Khan TV journalist returns home after being abducted

Islamabad: A prominent Pakistani television journalist who went missing last week, apparently because of his support to former prime minister Imran Khan, returned home on Tuesday, his family said.

Sami Abrahim’s daughter, Zainab Sami, tweeted the “great news” her family received and shared that her father “reached home safely”. Zainab thanked “everyone who helped spread the news” and made Abrahim’s return “possible”. Abrahim went missing last Thursday, when eight people in four vehicles intercepted his car on his way back home from work in Islamabad, according to his family and BOL TV.