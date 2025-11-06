Pak Prez meets Chinese Vice Prez Han in Doha

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met in Doha and reaffirmed their resolve to further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership based

on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for regional peace and prosperity.

The meeting was held in Doha on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which is being held in the Qatari capital from November 4 to 6.

Zardari is representing Pakistan at the conference and holding meetings with several leaders attending

the event.agencies