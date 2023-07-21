Pak Prez may continue as head of state despite end of term: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi is likely to continue as the head of state even after his term ends on September 8 as there will be no electoral college in the country to elect a new president in his place.

According to the Constitution, a new president will be voted by the electoral college comprising the Senate, the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies.

While the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have already been dissolved, the others are set to be dissolved next month ahead of the general election.

Alvi, Pakistan’s 13th head of state, will likely continue as there will be no assemblies and no electoral college to elect a new president in his place, the Geo News reported.

Alvi, 73, was sworn in on September 9, 2018.



