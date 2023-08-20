Pak Prez denies signing amendment Bills of Official Secrets, Army Act

Islamabad: In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi denied on Sunday signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, claiming that he was shocked to know that his staff “undermined” his orders and failed to return the unsigned bills within the stipulated time.

In the statement posted on his X account, President Alvi claimed to have instructed his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to render them ineffective.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023 as I disagreed with these laws,” said Alvi, who belonged

to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party before assuming the post.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

I confirmed from them many times whether they have been returned & was assured that they were.”

“However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA (InshaAllah). But I ask forgiveness...,” he added.

His statement comes a day after the local media reported that the president has signed the two bills.