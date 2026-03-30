Pak Prez chairs meeting on energy, economy amid West Asia conflict

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday directed that all possible measures be taken to ease the burden of rising prices on the common man amidst the energy crisis caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The President made the remarks while chairing an expanded

consultative meeting on the economy, energy and regional situation, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders.

According to a statement, the meeting was briefed on the steps being taken by provincial governments to manage price

pressures, ensure the availability of essential supplies and mitigate the impact on the public, enabling a coordinated national response.

Zardari reiterated that the “economically vulnerable people would not be left alone in this difficult time”.