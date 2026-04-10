Pak prepares for crucial US-Iran talks with anxiety

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday beefed up security in the national capital as it prepares for high-stakes talks between the US and Iran this weekend with anxiety, amid a warning from top Iranian leadership that Israeli strikes on Lebanon would render negotiations meaningless.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire on Wednesday, followed by a face-to-face meeting in Islamabad to settle the differences and convert the ongoing truce into a lasting peace. Hours before the proposed talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Israeli attack on Lebanon blatantly violated the initial ceasefire and would render negotiations meaningless.

“Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless. Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” he said, a day after massive Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed more than 200 people and injured over 1,000.

Meanwhile, Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and they reviewed the progress of Pakistan’s mediation efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region, said a statement issued by the PMO.

It said the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the de-escalation achieved so far and stressed the need to maintain peace and a ceasefire by all parties. They vowed to provide all support to the US and Iran to reach a peaceful settlement of their conflict.

They “appreciated the restraint demonstrated by all sides and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate and provide all-out support to both sides to arrive at a peacefully negotiated settlement”.

PM Shehbaz renewed his invitation to the arriving delegations and assured them of the highest consideration and support by Pakistan.

The delegations from the rival sides are expected to arrive in Islamabad by Thursday night to participate in the talks. “Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, said in a post on X.

A day earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump was dispatching his negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Pakistan for peace talks. However, no time has been announced for the delegation’s arrival. Reportedly, Vance will be joined by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured US Chargé d’affaires Natalie Baker of foolproof security for all foreign dignitaries when she met him to discuss the preparation for the upcoming talks.

Naqvi assured Baker of the security arrangements taken ahead of the talks and stated that the US delegation members were “our special guests,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

“A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Citing sources, Dawn reported that a 30-member advance US team had already arrived in Islamabad to review security arrangements.