Pak PM visits Saudi amid war

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday

left for a brief official visit to Saudi Arabia with Pakistan’s role coming under scanner due to its defence agreement with

the kingdom.

The two countries signed a mutual defence pact in

September last year with the commitment to come to the defence of each other in case of attack by a third country.

The agreement was signed when Israel had attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar.

However, the situation changed after US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran and it hit back but pounding targets in the Gulf.

There is a growing unease if Pakistan would fulfill its obligation towards Saudi

Arabia given its good ties and geographical proximity with Iran.agencies