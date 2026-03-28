Pak PM Shehbaz, Kuwait leadership discuss West Asia peace efforts

Islamabad: The Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on Friday called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering support for Pakistan’s “mediation” effort to end the conflict in the West Asia.

According to a statement by the PMO, the prime minister received a telephone call from Al Sabah, who appreciated the Prime Minister’s leadership.

“While expressing deep appreciation of the Prime Minister’s leadership, the Crown Prince of Kuwait fully endorsed Pakistan’s efforts for mediation between Iran and the US,” according to the statement.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s support to Kuwait in the current crisis, also for the Prime Minister for his recent letter of solidarity addressed to the Kuwaiti leadership. The Crown Prince also expressed his desire to visit Pakistan, as soon as the situation improves.

The PM apprised the Kuwaiti leadership of Pakistan’s sincere diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war in the West Asia. He also thanked the Crown Prince and assured him that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role.