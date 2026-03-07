Pak PM orders action against petroleum product hoarding

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday ordered strict action against any disruption by hoarders in the petroleum products in the country as officials scrambled to offset any impact of the ongoing Iran conflict on the energy supplies.

He presided over a high-level meeting on petroleum products, which was attended by ministers and representatives of the all four provinces.

According to a handout by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Petroleum gave a detailed briefing about stocks of petroleum products in the country, in the context of the changing situation in the region.

The ministry told the participants of the meeting that there were sufficient reserves of petroleum products in the country to meet national needs.

According to the handout, Shehbaz directed provincial governments to take strict legal action against those hoarding petroleum products.

He said that any petrol pump involved in the illegal practice of creating an artificial shortage should be immediately closed, its licence cancelled, and legal action taken against it.

The premier also instructed the petroleum minister to visit the provinces and, in coordination with the provincial governments, prepare a strategy and plan for conserving petroleum products and ensuring their uninterrupted supply to the public.

He further directed that a dashboard be created to monitor the movement of petroleum products, through which data can be shared

with the provinces in real time and the transportation of petroleum products can be monitored, the statement said.

The meeting was held in the wake of the war in West Asia and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.