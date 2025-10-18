Pak: Over 14 lakh Afghan refugees repatriated

Peshawar/Islamabad: Over 14 lakh Afghan refugees have been repatriated from Pakistan, the government said on Friday, warning that no further extension will be provided to those still in the country.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on the repatriation of Afghan refugees, according to an official statement.

It was attended by the army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, and others.

The participants were informed that the phased repatriation of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan has started.

“As of October 16, 2025, 14,77,592 Afghans have been sent back. Afghan refugees will not be given any additional time and their repatriation will be ensured soon,” according to the statement, which added that only those

Afghans who have Pakistani visas will be allowed to stay in Pakistan.

The meeting was also informed that the number of exit points on the Afghan side is being increased for an expedited repatriation process.

The meeting was told that sheltering Afghans illegally present in Pakistan and allowing them to stay in guest houses is a crime, and such Afghans are being identified.

“The public will be made a partner in the process of repatriation of Afghan refugees present in Pakistan, and no one will be allowed to shelter Afghans in violation of government policies,” it said.On the occasion, Prime Minister Sharif directed authorities that during the repatriation of the refugees, the elderly, women, children and minorities should be treated with respect.

Talking about Afghanistan, the premier said that Pakistan helped Afghanistan, which has been in trouble for decades, in every difficult time, and lost thousands of lives and billions of dollars in the “war on terror”.

“The recent attack on Pakistan by Afghanistan and its support for the Khawarij’s (terrorist) attempts to infiltrate Pakistan is a matter of concern,” he said.

“Pakistan has made every effort through diplomatic and political measures to prevent the infiltration of Khawarij from Afghanistan into Pakistan,” he said.