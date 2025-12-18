Pak: Nearly 70 lawmakers from Imran’s party wanted by police

Peshawar: At least 70 lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Assembly belonging to Imran Khan-led PTI, including Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and ex-CM Ali Amin Gandapur, are wanted by the Islamabad Police in multiple criminal cases.

According to police sources, 70 out of 92 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have come under the radar of Islamabad Police.

Authorities have compiled details of previously registered cases against these legislators, most of which

relate to violent protests and attacks on law enforcement personnel. agencies