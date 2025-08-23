Pak minister seeks enhanced trade ties with Bangladesh

Dhaka: Pakistan Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday called for enhanced bilateral trade and economic ties with Bangladesh.

The minister referred to joint ventures, trade facilitation, and a possible Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bangladesh as he met business leaders in the southeastern port city of Chattogram, according to media reports.

He said both the countries already have complementary industries in food, textiles, garments, leather and footwear.

“We don’t have to do a lot of hard research work since many sectors were already aligned,” he was quoted as saying in a meeting with Bangladesh interim govt’s Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin.