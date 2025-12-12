Pak: Military court sentences former ISI chief to 14 years in jail

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former spy chief Faiz Hameed was on Thursday sentenced to 14 years in jail by a military court, which found him guilty on multiple charges, including violating the Official Secrets Act and engaging in political activities.

As per statement by the army, the process of FGCM against Hameed was initiated on Aug 12, 2024, under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act. He was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act in a manner “detrimental to the safety and interests of the State”, misuse of authority & government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.