Pak media highlight PM Modi-Biden joint call

Islamabad: Prominent media outlets of Pakistan on Friday took note of the joint demand by India and the US to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching cross-border terror attacks.

In their joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden also called on Pakistan to punish perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

In a report from Washington, the Dawn newspaper noted that the joint statement called for action against extremist groups based in Pakistan such as the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“The United States and India stand together to counter global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations,” the joint statement said on Thursday.