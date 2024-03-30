‘Pak keen to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia’

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia in energy, trade and investment, among other areas.

Prime Minister Sharif, during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P Khorev, also urged the Russian side to send a delegation to Pakistan to hold discussions with their counterparts to identify ways to enhance the existing level of trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Sharif also stressed the need for early convening of the 9th session of the Russia-Pakistan Inter-governmental Commission (IGC), due to be hosted by Russia later this year, state-owned news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said, quoting a statement

from the PM Office Media Wing.