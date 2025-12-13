Pak, Iraq agree to deepen security, counterterrorism cooperation

Islamabad: Pakistan and Iraq on Friday agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields including security, counterterrorism, and enhanced pilgrim facilitation, state media reported on Friday.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi and his Iraqi counterpart General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari in Brussels.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the two leaders discussed measures to enhance bilateral relations and improve facilities for Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq.

The two ministers held a detailed exchange of views on strengthening cooperation between the interior ministries of both countries on a sustainable and effective basis.

“Both ministers also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in security matters, counterterrorism, prevention of human

trafficking, and the exchange of information through a joint mechanism,” according to the report. They also agreed to deepen coordination to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims as well as progress in broader security

matters.