Pak & Iran agree to focus on ways to combat terrorism

Islamabad: Pakistan and Iran have recognised the need to focus on combating terrorism and the need to develop a “united front” against the menace, the two countries said on Wednesday as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrapped up his three-day maiden trip to the neighbouring nation.

Raisi’s visit to Pakistan was the first by any head of state to Islamabad after the February 8 general election.

“Recognising that terrorism posed a common threat to regional peace and stability and presented a major impediment to the development of the region,” the two neighbours agreed to “adopt a collaborative approach to confront this menace … while fully upholding the principles of the UN Charter,” a joint statement issued by the two countries said.

The Pakistan government has complained regularly to Iran and Afghanistan, with which it shares a border, to rein in the militants belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other splinter groups who cross the border and carry out strikes in Pakistan.

The joint statement said, both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to the development of Afghanistan as a peaceful, united, sovereign and independent state, free from the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking.”

It further added that the two countries reaffirmed their willingness to “enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and to develop a united front against terrorism.”

Noting the relevance of coordinating regional and international efforts to ensure security and stability in the region, both Pakistan and Iran “recognised that increasing participation of all strata of Afghans in basic decision-making will lead to the strengthening of peace and stability in this country.”

The statement further said that both sides “stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Tehran and Islamabad also agreed to “expeditiously finalise” a Free Trade Agreement (FTA as the two sides signed eight MoUs while vowing to increase trade to $10 billion in the coming years. Raisi said Tehran was ready to exchange its prowess in industry, science, and technology with Pakistan while showing his resolve to remove trade barriers between the two neighbours. According to the Foreign Office, the two sides held productive talks during the visit.

“The two sides held productive discussions and agreement to advance bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including in trade, connectivity, energy and people-to-people contacts,” the FO said in a statement.