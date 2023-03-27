Pak: Interim bail granted to Imran Khan in 7 cases

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Monday granted interim bail to Imran Khan in seven different cases registered against him following clashes at the federal judicial complex here earlier this month when the former prime minister arrived from Lahore to appear in a corruption case hearing.

A two-member division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the bail applications. Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, sought interim bails in seven cases registered against him in Golra, Bara Kahu, Ramna, Khanna and CTD police stations. Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan’s counsel, who filed the pleas, stated that the former prime minister would suffer “irreparable loss” if he was arrested.

“Furthermore, being head of the single largest political party, there is an apprehension that his political adversaries and opponents would be able to further their nefarious designs and political ambitions if pre-arrest bail is not granted to the petitioner,” according to the petition. The court after hearing arguments granted interim bail to the former premier.

Intense clashes erupted outside the judicial complex on March 18.