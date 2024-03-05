Pak: Imran Khan’s party announces nationwide protests

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Tuesday announced that it will launch nationwide protests on March 10 against the “stealing” of the mandate, nearly a month after an inconclusive general election marred by allegations of vote rigging.

“We will unite all political forces and will launch a movement within the law and Constitution,” said former National

Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser while speaking to the media here.

He said that they are planning to take to the streets in all provinces so their demands are met, Geo News reported.