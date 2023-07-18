Pak: Imran Khan’s close aide forms new party

Peshawar: Pakistan’s former defence minister Pervez Khattak, a close aide of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, on Monday said he has formed a new party - ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians’.

Khattak, who served as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s secretary general and chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government, quit the post of the party’s provincial president soon after the May 9 mayhem.

However, the party last week terminated his membership over his failure to respond to a “show cause notice”.