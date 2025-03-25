Pak HC restores ex-PM Khan’s meetings with prison visitors

Islamabad: A high court here in Pakistan on Monday restored bi-weekly meetings of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan with his visitors.

The three-member Islamabad High Court bench, which heard at least 26 petitions related to the visitation rights and jail conditions of Khan, 72, ordered authorities to arrange Khan’s two meetings on two different days of the week but stopped the visitors from making political statements.

Khan’s counsel, Zaheer Abbas, said it was agreed that Khan would be allowed two days of meetings a week -- Tuesday with his family and lawyers, and Thursday with friends.

As per the ruling, only those approved by PTI coordinator Salman Akram Raja were permitted to meet Khan.