Pak govt turns down Imran Khan’s talks offer

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ruling coalition has rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s offer for dialogue, saying that talks were held with politicians, not terrorists, a media report said on Sunday.

The government also stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was now himself seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The development came as Khan constituted a seven-member team to hold talks with the government - for developing consensus on a date for general elections - amid a massive crackdown on his party.

The crackdown launched after May 9 violent protests have thrown the PTI into a deep existential crisis with dozens of key party leaders jumping ship every day.

The prominent leaders who have quit the party include Secretary General Asad Umar, senior leader Fawad Chaudhry and former minister Shireen Mazari.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The mob also stormed the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first

time.