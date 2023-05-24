Pak govt mulling possible ban on Imran Khan’s party: Minister

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said the government is mulling a possible ban on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party following the attacks by his supporters on military installations after the former prime minister’s arrest.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of 70-year-old Khan by paramilitary Rangers. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander house, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10.

Talking to the media here, Asif said that Khan was still reluctant to condemn the attacks by his supporters on military and civilian installations.

“A decision (to ban PTI) has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” he told reporters.

He, however, said that the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban the former ruling party.