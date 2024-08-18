Pak govt alleges ex-spy chief Faiz Hameed was part of Imran Khan-led conspiracy to spread unrest

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has accused jailed former premier Imran Khan of masterminding a political conspiracy, along with a former ISI chief and others, to sow anarchy and disharmony in the country, according to media reports.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was spreading unrest

across the country and former ISI chief Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was part of the conspiracy, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Hameed, who served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021 when Khan was the prime minister, was arrested following action in the complaint of a private property developer over alleged misuse of official authority.

Later, several others, including three retired military officers, were also arrested in connection with the court martial of Hameed.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Tarar hinted that the ambit of the probe

against Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed and his other “co-conspirators” would be widened in days to come, Dawn newspaper reported.

Tarar said that in the wake of Hameed’s arrest, the army conducted transparent investigations as they have their mechanism of internal

accountability.