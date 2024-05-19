Pak: Fresh graft allegations levelled against Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s accountability watchdog has levelled fresh corruption allegations against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, accusing him of “illegally” possessing and selling seven high-value watches and 10 other precious gifts linked to the state gift repository when he was in power, media reports said on Sunday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an inquiry against the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi over the alleged misuse of the Toshakhana -- the state gift repository, The Express Tribune newspaper

reported.