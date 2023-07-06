‘Pak former PM Imran Khan booked in 6 cases’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been named in six cases, including three under the tough Anti-Terrorism Act, for the unprecedented attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi on May 9, a media report said on Thursday.

Supporters of Khan, also chief of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, breached the gates of the Pakistan Army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 9, dubbed as a “Black Day” by the powerful military.

The joint investigation teams (JITs) are investigating all the cases, including the attacks on military installations and the incident of arson at a metro station, Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Sources told the channel that three of these cases were registered against 70-year-old Khan on May 9 while the other three on May 10 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Khan’s party has found itself in hot waters after violence erupted across the country on May 9 following his dramatic arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case. Khan is reportedly facing nearly 150 cases across the country since he was ousted in April last year.

PTI supporters had also attacked and damaged the Corps’ Commander’s House in Lahore, once served as the residence of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah.