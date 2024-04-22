Pak forces neutralise 11 terrorists in KP province

Peshawar: At least 11 terrorists were killed by the Pakistani forces in two separate operations in the country’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, according to an official statement.

In the first operation, a total of 10 terrorists were neutralised by the security forces carried on in the province’s Dera Ismail Khan sanctuaries

after receiving intelligence input, according to the statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s media

wing ISPR.