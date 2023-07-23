Pak FM Ishaq Dar’s name likely to be pitched for interim PM

Islamabad: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party is considering proposing the name of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as the caretaker prime minister of the cash-strapped country once the term of the current National Assembly ends next month, a media report said on Sunday.

The tenure of Pakistan’s current government will end on August 14 and the Election Commission will announce the date for the next general election, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said. The Pakistani media has reported that the current federal government led by Prime Minister Sharif may dissolve the National Assembly on August 8, days ahead of the expiry of its term.