Pak ex-PM alleges political motive behind sentencing

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his recent sentencing in the al-Qadir Trust corruption case was part of a political strategy to force him into making a deal, and has dismissed any suggestions of negotiations or compromise with the government.

A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 and seven years in prison respectively after finding them guilty of corruption in the 190 million pounds al-Qadir Trust case.

During a media interaction outside Adiala Jail, Khan’s sister Aleema Khan conveyed her brother’s position, stating that the PTI founding chairman has firmly rejected the notion of a deal. “He’s not going to make any deals. He has no intention of negotiating with the government,” Aleema said.