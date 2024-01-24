Pak EC to hold mock test of transmission tech ahead of Feb 8 elections

Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog will conduct a mock test of its online system on Friday to transmit and tabulate the results of the February 8 general elections, a media report said on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has prepared the Election Management System (EMS) app for the transmission of results from each polling station to a centralised system where tabulation of all results would be completed.

Through a letter addressed to all four provincial election commissioners, the ECP issued standard operating

procedures and guidelines to hold a mock exercise of EMS on January 26, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the letter, all returning officers (ROs) must certify and finalise Forms 28 and 33 in the EMS and map the presiding officers to polling stations till January 25.

The said forms carry details of candidates and the number of polling stations in each constituency, according to the report.

The top election body’s letter added that dummy Form-45 will be provided to all ROs on Thursday, and they will ask the presiding officers to send results of one-two pages of each National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constituency from their mobile app on Friday at 5 pm.

The letter gave detailed procedures to be followed on Friday and said that after the mock exercise, ROs and EMS operators will ensure that all presiding officers have cleared cache data as per guidelines.