Pak EC ordered to decide on PTI’s intra-party polls case by today

Peshawar: A high court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the election commission to decide on the organisational elections and allocation of the election symbol case of former premier Imran

Khan’s party by Friday.

Announcing the reserved verdict, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) noted that the dispute

over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections had already

been heard in detail by the ECP.

The two-member bench of the PHC comprises of Justice Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed.