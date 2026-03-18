Pak doctors examine Imran Khan in jail

Islamabad: A team of doctors on Wednesday visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and examined jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, who is suffering from an ailment in the right eye.

Khan was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court in January by his lawyer and the court’s amicus curiae, Salman Safdar. The visit of the team of doctors came following an order by the Islamabad HC last week after hearing a petition seeking the transfer of Khan to a private hospital for medical treatment.