Pak denies setback in US-Iran talks initiative

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday rejected media reports that its initiative to facilitate talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia had hit obstacles after the initial exchange of peace proposals.

Speculation emerged after a senior Foreign Ministry official briefed a select group of journalists on Pakistan’s efforts to find a negotiated settlement of the ongoing conflict.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected the media reports as “baseless” and a “figment of imagination.”

“We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and dialogue,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dismissed Western media reports suggesting a stalemate in Pakistan-facilitated talks between Iran and the US, labelling it as “misrepresented.”

“We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad,” he said in a social media post. “What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” Araghchi added.

Pakistan took action following the onset of the war, driven in part by its obligation to defend Saudi Arabia against potential attacks from Iran. While Pakistan has struggled to broker a ceasefire, it has managed to distance itself from direct involvement in the conflict.

“We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect,” Andrabi said, commenting on media reports.

He said that it was a matter of concern that the briefing held on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been “misrepresented”.