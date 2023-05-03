Pak court warns Imran of bail cancellation

A Pakistani court on Wednesday warned former prime minister Imran Khan that it may cancel his interim bail as it expressed its staunch dissatisfaction over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief’s persistent absence from court hearings in various cases, according to a media report.

Hearing Khan’s interim bail plea in a case involving murder attempt charges filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarian Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha last year, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that the former premier has made a “joke out of the courts” and asked him to appear in the court on Wednesday itself, the Dawn newspaper reported.

More than 100 cases have been registered against Khan since he was voted out of office through a no-confidence motion in April last year. But he has not been arrested in any of the cases so far.

In a few of the cases, the 70-year-old leader has been given anticipatory bail