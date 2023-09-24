Pak court to hear ex-PM Imran Khan’s post-arrest bail plea on Monday

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Saturday fixed September 25 as the date for hearing jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s post-arrest bail in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Khan, 70, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the rejection of his post-arrest bail by a special court that is proceeding against him and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case. The special court on September 13 extended the judicial remand of Khan and two-time foreign minister Qureshi till September 26 in the cipher (secret diplomatic cable) leakage case.

Both Khan and Qureshi have been accused of violating the secret laws of the country regarding a document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year that has gone missing.

According to a cause list issued by the IHC registrar, IHC Chief Justice will hear Imran Khan’s bail petition on Monday (September 25), The News reported.