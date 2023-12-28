Pak court sends Qureshi to 14-day judicial custody

Islamabad: A court in Pakistan on Thursday rejected a police plea seeking a 30-day remand of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and instead sent him to a 14-day judicial

custody in a fresh case linked to the May 9 attack on military installations.

The development comes a day after the 67-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman was arrested by the Punjab police

in a bizarre show of power by pushing him into an armoured van as he was booked in a fresh case linked to May 9 riots, just when he was released on bail in the cipher case.

According to media reports, he was also implicated in a dozen similar cases.