Pak court rejects Imran Khan’s plea for immediate suspension of jail trial

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday turned down a request of former prime minister Imran Khan seeking immediate suspension of his jail trial in a contempt case initiated by the country’s top electoral body.

In 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) initiated contempt proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder for allegedly using “intemperate language” against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.

At the outset of the petition, Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum asked Khan’s counsel about an office objection to the petition that they did not furnish certified copies of the documents. In response, Advocate Ishtiaq A Khan said the certified copies were not provided to them; instead, they obtained copies from the website of the ECP. Justice Neelum remarked that the case cannot proceed until the objection

is removed.