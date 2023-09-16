Pak court objects on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Saturday raised an objection on a plea to reopen the case of Independence war hero Bhagat Singh’s sentencing in 1931 and to set it aside by exercising the principles of review and honour him with posthumous state awards.

Singh was hanged by the British rulers on March 23, 1931, along with his comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev after being tried under charges of hatching a conspiracy against the British regime.

Singh was initially jailed for life but was later sentenced to death in another “fabricated case”.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) raised an objection to reopening the decade-old case and constitution of a larger bench to listen to the petition that pleads to set aside the sentence of Singh by exercising principles of review and order the government to honour him with posthumous state awards.

‘The Lahore High Court on Saturday raised an objection to reopen the Bhagat Singh case and constitution of a larger bench for its early hearing. The court objected that the petition is not maintainable for the constitution of a larger bench,’ Advocate Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation and one of the petitioners, told PTI.