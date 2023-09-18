Pak court issues notice to FIA on post-arrest bail plea of Imran Khan

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued a notice to Pakistan’s top investigation agency seeking its response to the post-arrest bail plea of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Khan, 70, through his lawyer Salman Safdar filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court on Saturday against rejection of his post-arrest bail by a special court that is proceeding against him and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case.

The special court on September 13 extended the judicial remand of Khan and two-time foreign minister Qureshi till September 26 in the cipher case.

Both Khan and Qureshi have been accused of violating the secret laws of the country.