Pak court issues non-bailable warrants against Imran’s sister

Islamabad: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan in a case related to a 2024 protest, according to a media report.

The warrant was issued by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi a day after it took a similar action against Aleema for failing to appear in

the case linked to the November 2024 protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The case includes charges of protesting against the government, chanting anti-government slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting.

Apart from Aleema, the ATC issued non-bailable arrest warrants against her two guarantors as well.agencies