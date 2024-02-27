Pak court indicts jailed Imran Khan, his wife in 190 mn pounds case

An accountability court in Pakistan on Tuesday indicted Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pounds Al Qadir corruption case, in another blow to the beleaguered former prime minister who is currently in jail after being convicted in multiple cases.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana, who replaced Judge Mohammad Bashir as he is retiring in a few weeks, conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala jail where the 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-Insaf founder is incarcerated in graft cases as well as the Cipher leak case.

The Al-Qadir Trust case pertains to the settlement of 190 million pounds, which the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from Pakistani property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain.

Khan and his wife Bushra, who were brought before the court, pleaded not guilty after the judge read the chargesheet in their presence.

Khan was arrested in the same case from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9, 2023. His arrest sparked violent protests across the country.